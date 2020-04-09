COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Season Rewind series has finally arrived at Ohio State's unfortunate end in the desert. While the trip through the season showed how mighty the Buckeyes were throughout 2019, the Fiesta Bowl showed the humanity of a team that was not able to reach its full potential. Between missed opportunities and huge momentum shifts, the clock hit triple zeros with Ryan Day and his team forced to walk off the field down 29-23. RELATED: What We Learned: Clemson There are games in which it feels like every break goes against a team, and the Fiesta Bowl proved to be unkind to an Ohio State team that did not lack the talent to win the national championship. After jumping out to a dominate start and surviving a surge from Clemson, Ohio State fell a few plays short of facing LSU in New Orleans. 2019 Season: FAU | CIN | IND | MIA | NEB | MSU | NU | WIS | MD | RUT | PSU | UM | WIS

Buckeyes swing early and often

In what was one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory, Ohio State was able to strike first and dominate the first quarter and a half. The Buckeyes would receive the opening kickoff and march the ball 71 yards for a field goal to open the game. This field goal would be part of a 16-0 run that the Buckeyes would enjoy until Clemson was finally able to get on the board with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter. Ohio State, who had been dropped from the No. 1 spot to No. 2 in the playoff after the conference championship games were played, came out as a team that looked driven to prove a point against the defending national champions. While the Buckeyes were able to dominate the early part of the game, the score did not truly represent the disparity in the play, and the door was left open enough for Clemson to fight back.

Dobbins has heroic outing