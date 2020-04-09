Season Rewind: Fiesta Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Season Rewind series has finally arrived at Ohio State's unfortunate end in the desert.
While the trip through the season showed how mighty the Buckeyes were throughout 2019, the Fiesta Bowl showed the humanity of a team that was not able to reach its full potential. Between missed opportunities and huge momentum shifts, the clock hit triple zeros with Ryan Day and his team forced to walk off the field down 29-23.
RELATED: What We Learned: Clemson
There are games in which it feels like every break goes against a team, and the Fiesta Bowl proved to be unkind to an Ohio State team that did not lack the talent to win the national championship. After jumping out to a dominate start and surviving a surge from Clemson, Ohio State fell a few plays short of facing LSU in New Orleans.
2019 Season: FAU | CIN | IND | MIA | NEB | MSU | NU | WIS | MD | RUT | PSU | UM | WIS
Buckeyes swing early and often
In what was one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory, Ohio State was able to strike first and dominate the first quarter and a half.
The Buckeyes would receive the opening kickoff and march the ball 71 yards for a field goal to open the game. This field goal would be part of a 16-0 run that the Buckeyes would enjoy until Clemson was finally able to get on the board with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter.
Ohio State, who had been dropped from the No. 1 spot to No. 2 in the playoff after the conference championship games were played, came out as a team that looked driven to prove a point against the defending national champions. While the Buckeyes were able to dominate the early part of the game, the score did not truly represent the disparity in the play, and the door was left open enough for Clemson to fight back.
Dobbins has heroic outing
In a game that left many Ohio State fan's confused, there was one thing that could be known for certain: J.K. Dobbins gave it all he had.
In a year that played out as a redemption year of sorts for the junior that was hungry to improve on his play, Dobbins was able to step up big whenever the Buckeyes needed him. On the biggest stage of his career, Dobbins was not only able to find success against the Tigers, but he was able to run all over the them in the first half.
Racing to 142 rushing yards on only nine first half carries, Dobbins was able to give Brent Venables and the stout Clemson defense headaches, while also surpassing Eddie George's Ohio State record for most rushing yards in a single season.
While it looked like the game would be a smooth one for Dobbins, an injury suffered late in the first half would force him to try and make an impact on a hobbled ankle the rest of the way. Between the injury and adjustments made by the Clemson defense, Dobbins would add only 32 rushing yards in the second half to finish with 174 rushing yards.
Even without a high effectiveness in the run game in the second half, Dobbins was able to haul in six catches for 47 yards to try and will the Buckeyes to victory. Three of these catches would come on Ohio State's final possession of the game.
RELATED: J.K. Dobbins's heart could not be denied in the desert
Buckeyes miss out in red zone
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news