COLUMBUS, Ohio - Welcome back to the Season Rewind where we recap every one of Ohio State's games from 2019. This edition brings us to the part of the schedule which the Buckeyes tore through with all of their next four wins coming by at least 30 points, and it began on a Friday night in Evanston, Ill, against the Wildcats. This was not expected to be a particularly close matchup, and lo and behold, it was not as the Buckeyes flew to a 52-3 win (which some of our staff predicted correctly) on the road. RELATED: What We Learned: Northwestern Blake Haubeil launched the second-longest field goal in Ohio State history while the defense continue their incredible run through the early part of the season. 2019 Season: FAU | CIN | IND | MIA | NEB | MSU

Nicholas Petit-Frere shows glimpse of the future

It was brief, but Ohio State fans may have gotten their first look at the future right tackle for the Buckeyes against Northwestern. Nicholas Petit-Frere started in place of Thayer Munford who was a game-time decision. Munford would replace Petit-Frere in the second quarter, but it gave plenty of time for the five-star to show off what he could do. Justin Fields was sacked just once against the Wildcats, and Petit-Frere was able to hold his own in the run game as the team combined for 279 yards on the ground. While Petit-Frere was expected to compete with Paris Johnson Jr. for the right tackle position in 2020, a lack of spring practice for Johnson may give the upper hand to Petit-Frere who already has time in the program.

Blake Haubeil puts exclamation point on win

Blake Haubeil launched the second-longest field goal in team history.