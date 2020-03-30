COLUMBUS, Ohio - As life in 2020 is on a bizarre hold, the Season Rewind at BuckeyeGrove continues its trek through the 2019 season. Ohio State was riding high after a blowout win at Nebraska, so a letdown at home against Michigan State was not out of the realm of possibility. Once again, however, Ryan Day proved that his Buckeyes were not going to fall prey to a lack of focus, and they were able to handle the top-25 Spartans 34-10. RELATED: What We Learned: Michigan State After what has to be categorized as a slow start for a team that has cruised to blowout victory after blowout victory, the Buckeyes were able to find their stride late in the second quarter against Michigan State. While it was not a pretty victory, Ohio State proved that it was more than capable of winning a game in which it was not hitting on all cylinders. 2019 Season: FAU | CIN | IND | MIA | NEB



Fields takes sacks

Ohio State struggled to produce points early on against Michigan State, and it was in large part due to the offense's inability to keep Justin Fields upright. The sophomore quarterback had come into the game playing at a high level all season, but life in the Big Ten hit him in the mouth for the first 15 minutes of the Michigan State game. Fields would take three sacks in the game, including an 18-yard sack shown above. While Fields had a tendency to hold the ball longer in hopes of making a play all season, this was the first games in which it hurt Ohio State offensively. The offensive line was not completely off the hook either, as some instant pressures prevented Fields from finding a groove early on in the game.

Ohio State's offense starts slow