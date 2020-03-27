Season Rewind: Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Next up on the Season Rewind where we recap every game in Ohio State's 2019 season, we head to Lincoln, NE, where the Buckeyes took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Previous entries in the series can be found below:
In what was expected to be Ohio State's first true challenge of the season against a Nebraska team that was the talk of the town coming into the year, the Cornhuskers fell victim like all of Ohio State's opponents and got blown out 48-7.
RELATED: What We Learned: Nebraska
The offense had their day with the 48 point outing, but it was the defense that shined against Nebraska with three interceptions, including two in the first quarter to set the tone for the game.
Jeff Okudah takes Adrian Martinez to the cleaners
Jeff Okudah got his first career interception the previous week against Miami (Ohio), but he wasn't done there.
It took just three possessions by Nebraska's offense, but Okudah finished his evening against the Cornhuskers with two interceptions of Adrian Martinez, earning his second and third career interceptions over a two-week span.
Overall, Okudah was part of the secondary that limited Martinez to 8-of-17 passing for just 47 yards.Nebraska's leading receiver both finished with just 10 receiving yards.
Defense bends but doesn't break
Nebraska picked up 241 total yards of offense against Ohio State, but it amounted to almost nothing.
Of Nebraska's 10 drives, just three made it into Ohio State territory, and of those three, just one ended in points. One resulted in an Okudah interception and the other ended with a sack of Martinez on 4th and Goal at the Ohio State three-yard line.
Nebraska was able to move the ball at times like when Martinez broke off a 56-yard run, but 78 percent of Nebraska's total yards came on the three drives that got to Ohio State territory. Other than that, the offense couldn't move the ball at all against the Buckeye defense.
Read option works to perfection
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news