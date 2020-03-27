COLUMBUS, Ohio - Next up on the Season Rewind where we recap every game in Ohio State's 2019 season, we head to Lincoln, NE, where the Buckeyes took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Previous entries in the series can be found below: FAU | CIN | IND | MU In what was expected to be Ohio State's first true challenge of the season against a Nebraska team that was the talk of the town coming into the year, the Cornhuskers fell victim like all of Ohio State's opponents and got blown out 48-7. RELATED: What We Learned: Nebraska

The offense had their day with the 48 point outing, but it was the defense that shined against Nebraska with three interceptions, including two in the first quarter to set the tone for the game.

Jeff Okudah takes Adrian Martinez to the cleaners

Jeff Okudah got his first career interception the previous week against Miami (Ohio), but he wasn't done there. It took just three possessions by Nebraska's offense, but Okudah finished his evening against the Cornhuskers with two interceptions of Adrian Martinez, earning his second and third career interceptions over a two-week span. Overall, Okudah was part of the secondary that limited Martinez to 8-of-17 passing for just 47 yards.Nebraska's leading receiver both finished with just 10 receiving yards.

Defense bends but doesn't break