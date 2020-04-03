COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the trip through 2019 season continuing here at BuckeyeGrove, we take a look at Ohio State's final game before beginning a brutal four-game stretch. It came as no shock that Ohio State would handle Rutgers, even without Chase Young for a second straight game. While the Buckeyes were able to win 56-21, moments of sloppiness would leave a few question marks for Ohio State in Piscataway, New Jersey. RELATED: What We Learned: Rutgers Before a stretch that would include matchups with Penn State, Michigan, and eventually Wisconsin and Clemson, Ohio State would get one final tuneup with Rutgers. The Buckeyes would use a fast start to put away the Scarlet Knights, but lapses on defense and special teams would allow Rutgers to put up points on the usually sound Ohio State defense. 2019 Season: FAU | CIN | IND | MIA | NEB | MSU | NU | WIS | MD

Fields dialed in despite easy matchup

While the game against Rutgers would seem like a forgettable one for the Buckeyes, the matchup provided Justin Fields the opportunity do something that he had never done before: pass for over 300 yards. Fields, who had a previous career high of 234 passing yards, was able to dot up the Rutgers secondary to the tune of 305 passing yards. The sophomore appeared to be locked in for the matchup, as he was able to place the ball perfectly throughout the game. On top of his large number of passing yards, Fields was also able to throw for four touchdowns. Adding to the impressive stat line, Fields was able to efficiently deliver the ball downfield, completing 15 of his 19 passes.

Wade shines in loaded secondary