COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the Season Rewind train moves on, Ohio State is able to dismiss its toughest opponent to date in blowout fashion. Ohio State entered the game with a perfect 7-0 record, and while Wisconsin had dropped a game in shocking fashion the week prior, this was set to be the Buckeyes' greatest test. While the game had its moments of contention in the third quarter, Ohio State was able to elevate its game to a level that the visiting Badgers could not touch, and the Buckeyes would go on to win the late October meeting 38-7. RELATED: What We Learned: Wisconsin While there were many Buckeyes that performed at a high level to contribute to the 31-point victory, it was Chase Young that stood out. In what would be his last game before an unforeseen two-game suspension, this game put Young on the map for the Heisman, and it showed the country that Ohio State had one of the best players in the country on its roster. 2019 Season: FAU | CIN | IND | MIA | NEB | MSU | NU

Buckeyes shut down Taylor

In a game that featured two of the best running backs in the country, one of the most accomplished three-year running backs in college football history was given no room to run in the trip the Columbus. Jonathan Taylor was held under 100 yards only nine times in his career at Wisconsin, and two of his three worst rushing performances came against Ohio State. In the midseason matchup this past season, Taylor was held to 52 rushing yards, the third lowest output of his career, and the dynamic running back was unable to find the endzone against the Buckeyes. With Taylor coming into the game with 19 touchdowns and arguable the mantle of the nation's best running back, Ohio State was able to answer the challenge and stop Wisconsin and Taylor in their tracks.

Young shines above the rest