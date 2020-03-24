COLUMBUS, Ohio - When no new games are being played, one’s only chose is to revisit the past. In the second installment of Season Rewind, we take a look back at how Ohio State fared in its second game of the 2019 season. After a win against Florida Atlantic, the Buckeyes would host a more formidable opponent when Luke Fickell and Cincinnati rolled into town. RELATED: What We Learned: Cincinnati While the game had the chance of being a decent test for an unproven Ohio State team, Ryan Day’s Buckeyes showed that they were a different caliber team in 2019. By dismantling the Bearcats 42-0, Ohio State was able to keep the offensive rhythm built in week one and flex its new elite defensive identity, which was lost in 2018. Ohio State’s brightest stars were able to foreshadow their big seasons ahead, and the businesslike approach of this Ohio State team began to show.

Buckeyes show focus

The goal of any coach is to have his team perform at a high level from start to finish. While maintaining the focus for a full 60 minutes is difficult to do, Day was able to inspire his group to win every quarter against Cincinnati. The Buckeyes were a steady force against the Bearcats, and they were able to win the quarters 7-0, 21-0, 7-0 and 7-0. Even though Cincinnati was a solid team coming off an 11-2 season, it would have been easy for the Buckeyes to overlook a team that lacked the pedigree of Ohio State. Instead of sleepwalking through the in-state matchup, Ohio State was able to avoid building bad habits as they continued putting together a regular season of dominance.

Dobbins displays homerun-hitting ability

J.K. Dobbins had a breakout freshman season followed by a step in the wrong direction the following year. With a lot to prove heading into his junior season, Dobbins was able to show off a new weapon in his arsenal: breakaway speed. The running back's ability to quickly change lanes and remain well balanced was on display his first few seasons at Ohio State, but it was the 2019 campaign that Dobbins was able to add the big-play ability to his set of skills. In the second game of the season, Dobbins was able to gash the Bearcats for 141 rushing yards on only 17 carries, one of which was good for a 60-yard touchdown run. This explosive run in the second quarter would become his second and final touchdown of the game, but luckily for Ohio State fans, there would be a lot more to follow in the coming games.

Young continues to give offenses headaches