Season Rewind: Big Ten Championship Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio - We're nearing the end on our Season Rewind, and we now come to Ohio State's Big Ten Championship Game matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.
RELATED: What We Learned: Big Ten Championship Game
The Buckeyes were all-but guaranteed a spot in the playoffs at this point, so the outcome didn't truly matter, but it was an emotional win all the same for Ohio State as they erased a 14-point deficit to take down the Badgers and bring home their third consecutive Big Ten Championship.
K.J. Hill made history as he broke the record for most receptions in Ohio State history and J.K. Dobbins once against outplayed Jonathan Taylor, this time on a neutral field as Ryan Day won his first Big Ten Championship as head coach of the Buckeyes.
Jack Coan sets the tone
You may be able to count on one hand the number of times an opposing quarterback escaped the pocket on third and long to convert a first down.
Jack Coan made it clear early on that this was not the same Wisconsin team the Buckeyes faced just six weeks ago, breaking tackles and breaking Baron Browning's ankles.
He averaged negative 0.7 yards per carry in the previous game against Ohio State, and while his 3.4 yards per carry average in the Big Ten Championship Game wasn't anything to write home about, it was a marked improvement along with over 100 more passing yards.
Wisconsin may not have been able to sustain this run throughout the game, but it was obvious early on that the Badgers made some good adjustments from October's matchup, and they easily gave Ohio State its biggest challenge of the season outside of Clemson in the College Football Playoffs.
Jonathan Taylor breaks loose
Immediately after Coan's conversion on third down, Jonathan Taylor took it 44 yards straight to the house to take the lead. With that single touchdown run, he nearly surpassed his 52 total rushing yards against Ohio State in October's matchup.
The Big Ten Championship Game saw a marked improvement from Taylor, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, though most of it came in the first half as Wisconsin built up their lead which they would later relinquish.
Even though it was mostly in the first half, Taylor was the only running back to really take it to Ohio State last season, finishing with 148 yards on 20 carries as one of the few rushers to exploit Ohio State's rushing defense. While the Buckeyes responded in the second half, it was an impressive performance early on by Taylor.
Justin Fields hits the deck
