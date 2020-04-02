Season Rewind: Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Welcome back to the 2019 Season Rewind where we take a look back at every Ohio State game from last year.
This edition brings us to the Buckeyes' matchup against Maryland in early-November. It was the first game for Ohio State without Chase Young after his (later announced) two-game suspension, but it didn't matter as the Buckeyes blew out the Terrapins.
DaVon Hamilton exploded onto the scene and special teams pulled off one of the most impressive onside kicks in recent memory, and overall it was one of the most complete efforts by Ohio State in 2019.
15 Minutes of Fame
Fresh off the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season, Ohio State entered this game as the No. 1 team in the nation for the first and last time in 2019.
While the Buckeyes were as dominant as ever against the Terrapins in the 73-14 win, the game that kicked off shortly after this one concluded was the classic Alabama-LSU matchup that sent the Tigers to the top of the rankings for the rest of the season.
Ohio State was undoubtedly one of the best teams in college football last year, but it was an unfortunate combination of timing and the amount of truly great teams in the country last season that stopped them from having an extended stay at No. 1.
Master Teague III's audtion
With a full half to go to work, this was Master Teague III's heaviest workload of his career thus far. The then-redshirt freshman had 18 carries for 111 yards and a rushing touchdown.
This was a good performance that, in retrospect, can be viewed as somewhat of an audition for the starting job in 2020. No, Maryland's defense is not elite, and yes, the game was already well in hand by the time he started getting carries.
However, giving him a game's worth of carries (J.K. Dobbins averaged 21.5 per game) still gave us the staff an opportunity to see him in a bigger role than his usual change-of-pace duties. The addition of transfer Trey Sermon to the roster as well as Teague's injuries troubles could prevent him from starting in 2020, but this was an opportunity to get his name out there as a candidate.
Onside kicking shows special teams are clicking
