COLUMBUS, Ohio - Welcome back to the 2019 Season Rewind where we take a look back at every Ohio State game from last year. This edition brings us to the Buckeyes' matchup against Maryland in early-November. It was the first game for Ohio State without Chase Young after his (later announced) two-game suspension, but it didn't matter as the Buckeyes blew out the Terrapins. RELATED: What We Learned: Maryland DaVon Hamilton exploded onto the scene and special teams pulled off one of the most impressive onside kicks in recent memory, and overall it was one of the most complete efforts by Ohio State in 2019. 2019 Season: FAU | CIN | IND | MIA | NEB | MSU | NW | WIS

15 Minutes of Fame

Fresh off the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season, Ohio State entered this game as the No. 1 team in the nation for the first and last time in 2019. While the Buckeyes were as dominant as ever against the Terrapins in the 73-14 win, the game that kicked off shortly after this one concluded was the classic Alabama-LSU matchup that sent the Tigers to the top of the rankings for the rest of the season. Ohio State was undoubtedly one of the best teams in college football last year, but it was an unfortunate combination of timing and the amount of truly great teams in the country last season that stopped them from having an extended stay at No. 1.

Master Teague III's audtion