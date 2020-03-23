COLUMBUS, Ohio - While spring practice and any organized team activities are on hold for the foreseeable future, we're now nearly three months removed from the 2019 season and just a few months away from the start of fall camp.

With the 2020 season on the horizon, we'll provide the 2019 season a proper sendoff over the next few weeks with a recap of every game from last season with some after-the-fact thoughts, reviews of the biggest moments and point out some things you may have missed during your initial viewing.

With 14 games to go through, let's get started on the Season Rewind with Ohio State's season opener against Florida Atlantic.

The Ryan Day era began with a bang as the Buckeyes put up 28 points in the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Not only was it Day's debut as full-time head coach, but it provided Ohio State fans their first look at Justin Fields as the starter for the Buckeyes who finished 18-of-25 for 234 yards and four passing touchdowns, including a 51-yard touchdown run.

Giving up just 228 yards of offense, the Ohio State defense also began its turnaround from 2018 and dominated the Owls' offense.

It began a long winning streak for the Buckeyes, and while it ended up just being one of Ohio State's blowout wins in the non-conference schedule, it was a telling game for how the season would progress for the Buckeyes.