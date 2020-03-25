COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the 2020 season on the horizon, we'll provide the 2019 season a proper sendoff over the next few weeks with a recap of every game from last season with some after-the-fact thoughts, reviews of the biggest moments and point out some things you may have missed during your initial viewing.

The third game of the season saw Ohio State take its first road trip of the season and play the first conference game of the season against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Looking to face a challenge for the first time, the Buckeyes instead found an overwhelmed Indiana team that was unprepared for what Ryan Day and company brought to the table.

J.K. Dobbins had the third best rushing game of his career as he ran over the Hoosiers while the defense dominated through the air and on the ground in a 51-10 blowout.