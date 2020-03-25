Season Rewind: Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the 2020 season on the horizon, we'll provide the 2019 season a proper sendoff over the next few weeks with a recap of every game from last season with some after-the-fact thoughts, reviews of the biggest moments and point out some things you may have missed during your initial viewing.
The third game of the season saw Ohio State take its first road trip of the season and play the first conference game of the season against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Looking to face a challenge for the first time, the Buckeyes instead found an overwhelmed Indiana team that was unprepared for what Ryan Day and company brought to the table.
J.K. Dobbins had the third best rushing game of his career as he ran over the Hoosiers while the defense dominated through the air and on the ground in a 51-10 blowout.
Justin Fields-Chris Olave connection shines
While J.K. Dobbins' resurgence was a big talking point of Ohio State's offense, perhaps the most electric aspect was the connection between Justin Fields and Chris Olave.
The pair connected three times against the Hoosiers including a tight sideline catch and a 37-yard touchdown pass to help extend Ohio State's lead.
Olave would be up to nine catches on the season at the end of this game, just three short of his 12 total receptions in his freshman season, and the year would continue to get better for the sophomore as the connection between he and Fields developed further.
Dobbins draws attention to red zone struggles
Does this play look eerily similar to anything else from last year? No? Maybe I'm just imaging things.
The ball may have been slightly in front of Dobbins, but it is still one he should have been able to haul in. To his credit, he would later catch a touchdown pass in the same corner of the end zone to make up for the drop.
This speaks to a larger issue the Buckeyes had in the red zone at times last year. Despite having the third highest scoring offense in the country, Ohio State was just 35th in red zone scoring percentage. As evidenced above, there is plenty of work for the Buckeyes to do to improve their performance in the red zone.
DaVon Hamilton begins final campaign
