COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the journey back through the 2019 season continues here at BuckeyeGrove, Ohio State played the role of a rude host when Miami (Ohio) came in to take on a Buckeye team that was rapidly becoming the Goliath of college football.

After securing the first Big Ten win of the season in a road trip to Indiana, the 3-0 Buckeyes returned home to face off with an in-state MAC school. While the win came as no shock, the dominant fashion in which Ohio State carried out its business was something to behold.

Ohio State was hit with its first deficit of the season when Justin Fields was stripped in the end zone to give Miami (Ohio) a 2-0 lead. While it was not adversity that caused grave concern for the Buckeyes, it was the first taste of things not being perfectly smooth in the early going.

The Buckeyes would eventually use the second quarter as a launch pad, and the 15 minutes would prove to be a historic period for a team that was beginning to look like a historic team.

