COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the Season Rewind comes upon the final game of the regular season, Ohio State continues to roll along despite increasing concerns about the health of Justin Fields's left knee. In a rivalry that was completely slanted in favor of Ohio State during the Urban Meyer era, Ryan Day was able to continue the tradition and cap off a 12-0 regular season. Behind dominant running and deep throws down field, the Buckeyes were able to use an explosive offense to outpace the Wolverines 56-27 on the scoreboard. RELATED: What We Learned: Michigan Coming into the game with questions about his left knee, Fields was forced to leave the game after taking a hit that aggravated the area in question. After putting on a bigger brace, Fields was able to return to the game to help Ohio State close out the rivalry, but the moment would have a trickle effect for the rest of the season.

Early resistance matched by Ohio State's offense

Michigan came out of the gates ready to play offensively. Marching down the field with the help of chunk plays, the Wolverines were able to finish off the opening drive with an end around that would result in a 22-yard touchdown. Falling behind 6-0, the Buckeyes would waste no time responding as they would march down the field in less than three minutes to take the lead. The Buckeyes would increase this lead to eight points before another Michigan touchdown. It was clear early on that even when Michigan could find something offensively, the Buckeyes were able to score with ease, so it was just a matter of time before Ohio State's defense figured out what the Wolverines were doing on offense.

Dobbins dashes to a career high