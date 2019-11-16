PISCATAWAY, NJ – Predictably, Ohio State was able to rout Rutgers. While this game was a little sloppier than many anticipated, the Buckeyes were able to rest their starters and avoid any injuries. Even in the 56-21 blowout, there were still some lessons to be learned about the now 10-win Buckeyes, however. Ahead of the big game against Penn State, Ohio State had its big playmakers step up in their limited sample size against the Scarlet Knights.

Bin Victor primed for another magical performance.

In the final tune-up game before Penn State, Bin Victor was able to put together his best performance of the season. In fact, this was the first two-touchdown performance of Victor’s career. With Justin Fields not relying on a single target all season, each wide receiver seems to have a game to shine, and this game was Victor’s turn. The wide receiver most known for his heroic touchdown against Penn State last season may be regaining his powers ahead of the matchup with the Nittany Lions. Penn State will most likely focus on taking away Ohio State’s rushing attack, so Victor will have an opportunity to make an impact. Victor would finish the contest with five receptions for 68 yards. This brought his total for the year to 27 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns.

Justin Fields is accurately slinging the ball.

Fields has been nothing short of exceptional all season, so a game against Rutgers should not have done anything to change this perception. Even though it was against a suspect defense, Fields was able to display a pinpoint accuracy on his throws that would be impossible for any defense stop. He would complete 15-of-19 passes for 305 yards, the first 300-yard passing game of his career. Fields would also connect on two passes of more than 40 yards. Both of these connections were with fellow sophomore Chris Olave. With four passing touchdowns and no interceptions, Fields was able to increase his season total to 31 passing touchdowns and only one interception. The already exceptional Fields seems to be getting even better before the tough stretch coming up.

This team is not immune to sloppiness.

The Buckeyes did not play as sharp as they had throughout this season. While they were locked in for the most part, there were certain lapses in play that cost the Buckeyes. A muffed punt by Garrett Wilson in the first quarter would set the Scarlet Knights up with good field position. A few plays later and the usually stout Ohio State rush defense surrendered its fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Rutgers would score on a 45-yard touchdown pass later in the game, and this would be the second-longest touchdown allowed by Ohio State’s defense this year. While these mistakes did not cost Ohio State in terms of winning the game, the Buckeyes may not be so lucky if they commit them against a Penn State or Michigan. Ryan Day will certainly work to sure things up ahead of Ohio State’s important stretch.

The defense continued to produce takeaways