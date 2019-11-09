COLUMBUS, Ohio - Another game, another blowout for Ohio State. For as easy as it's looked for the Buckeyes at various points this season, it's possible that it hadn't looked an easier than it did Saturday in Ohio State's 73-14 win over Maryland. Things got started early with touchdowns on the first six drives of the game for the Buckeyes, but after Ohio State converted on an onside kick already up 14-0, it was clear that whatever chance the Terrapins had in this one had evaporated. Even though it was expected to be a blowout and expectations came to pass, there were still big takeaways from this matchup for Ohio State regarding how the defense played with the absence of Chase Young among other questions heading into the game. With that, find out what we learned in Ohio State's 73-14 win over Maryland to bring their record to 9-0 on the season.

1. Chris Olave is Ohio State's best playmaker.

It is an indisputable fact that Ohio State has many, many playmakers on their roster. Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are among some of the most impressive Buckeyes that take the field each week, but there may not be a player that makes the most of his snaps more than Chris Olave. Heading into this game, Olave had 402 receiving yards and 27 receptions, first and second on the team, respectively, but against Maryland he showed a little bit of everything to help take the game over for the Buckeyes. Olave was highly active in the passing game (following up his seven catch game against Wisconsin) to the tune of five catches for 43 yards on a team-high 10 targets. He hauled in tough catches close to the line of scrimmage and was also able to get himself wide open in the end zone for his lone touchdown of the game. Beyond the passing game, Olave also helped successfully convert Ohio State's first onside kick of the season, pulling in a beautiful offside kick attempt from Blake Haubeil. For as good as Olave is as a receiver, his impact can be felt just as much on special teams where Ohio State receivers often make their names. His playmaking ability rivals possibly anyone else's on the team due to his skills on different sides of the ball and how he produces week-in and week-out.

2. The pass rush might be okay without Chase Young or Jonathan Cooper.

Maryland may not be the best indicator of a good opponent for Ohio State's defensive line, but it was still an impressive performance with the defense reeling from the loss of Chase Young and Jonathan Cooper for this matchup. Faced with some real adversity for the first time this year, the defensive line responded with seven sacks by five different players including two by Davon Hamilton and Tyreke Smith as well as one a piece for Tuf Borland, Zach Harrison, and Malik Harrison. Depth has been preached at every position for the Buckeyes this season, and the next man up mentality showed itself against Maryland. Early on, Maryland's quarterbacks were terrorized by Ohio State with Hamilton taking down Josh Jackson on Maryland's second offensive play. The afternoon didn't get any easier for Jackson (or his relief in Tyrrell Pigrome) as the quarterbacks finished the game on combined 8-of-17 passing and only 77 yards, so while the secondary helped to lock things down as usual, whoever was under center for Maryland often didn't have more than a couple seconds to get the ball out without Ohio State's defensive line bearing down on them. Young and Cooper could both be back against Rutgers, and it's also possible that we've seen the last of both of them this season, but regardless of the caliber of opponent, this was an encouraging performance from veterans and newcomers alike to help bolster the defensive line for Ohio State.

3. Garrett Wilson has established himself as Ohio State's returner.

Garrett Wilson has made an impact in the receiving game and the return game. (Scott Stuart)

It has become clear at this point that Garrett Wilson is not only the future of Ohio State at receiver, but also as a returner. While Wilson returned two punts for only minus five yards against Maryland, his awareness and cutting ability when returning punts leads you to believe he'll take one to the house sooner rather than later. Demario McCall remained in on the Buckeyes' lone kickoff return of the game, but with Ohio State not seeing many of those this season, it's clear they view Wilson as the guy on return duties. Going into the season, these duties were mostly assigned to K.J. Hill and McCall, but Wilson has been undeniable in the brief flashes he has shown returning punts. He didn't quite have the results in this game in terms of return yards that he's had in other appearances this season, but the coaching staff's willingness to go back to Wilson game after game shows they believe he can be a big contributor on special teams.

4. Ryan Day isn't afraid to step on opponent's throats.