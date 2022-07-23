Newcomer Profile: Tegra Tshabola

Ohio State had more than a half-dozen incoming recruits enroll during the summer to join the program ahead of preseason practice and the 2022 season.

Around 10 new Buckeyes became part of the roster with the college football season just over one month away. In January, 13 incoming recruits enrolled early to take part in spring practice, including five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks and several transfers, such as Oklahoma State graduate safety Tanner McCalister.

Notre Dame awaits the Buckeyes as the first opponent to begin next season at Ohio Stadium Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish brought in the No. 6 recruiting class last offseason, including four-star Ohio prospects running back Gi’Bryan Payne and offensive lineman Aamil Wagner.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola.