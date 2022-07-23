Newcomer Profile: Tegra Tshabola
Ohio State had more than a half-dozen incoming recruits enroll during the summer to join the program ahead of preseason practice and the 2022 season.
Around 10 new Buckeyes became part of the roster with the college football season just over one month away. In January, 13 incoming recruits enrolled early to take part in spring practice, including five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks and several transfers, such as Oklahoma State graduate safety Tanner McCalister.
Notre Dame awaits the Buckeyes as the first opponent to begin next season at Ohio Stadium Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish brought in the No. 6 recruiting class last offseason, including four-star Ohio prospects running back Gi’Bryan Payne and offensive lineman Aamil Wagner.
The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola.
Position: OL
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 330
Year: Freshman
Last school: Lakota West High School
Committing early in the recruiting process, Tshabola became the second recruit to make up Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class with his pledge April 23, 2020.
The West Chester, Ohio, native ranked as the No. 7 offensive guard in the class of 2022, receiving offers from opposing programs LSU, Michigan, Penn State and USC among others.
Standing 6-foot-6, the incoming offensive lineman landed on the Division I first-team All-Ohio three times at the high school level. His imposing frame helps him gain an advantage in matchups within the trenches, and the Buckeyes hope Tshabola develops into a key player in the offensive line room.
Tshabola earned an invitation to the All-American Bowl in January and received greater local recognition with his recognition to the Southwest District Division I all-district first team.
Making him a priority early and landing his commitment far in advance of National Signing Day, Tshabola has long focused on Ohio State. The former Rivals250 recruit will take part in preseason practice and begin his Buckeye career under new offensive line coach Justin Frye.
