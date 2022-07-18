Newcomer Profile: Carson Hinzman
For the first time since Ryan Day became head coach in 2019, Ohio State didn’t lead the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards per game.
The Buckeyes rushed for an average of 180.3 yards per game, just making the top-five among conference opponents. They crossed at least 200 rushing yards in six contests last season.
Justin Frye accepted the position as Ohio State’s next offensive line coach after spending the last four years in the same role at UCLA. He guided the Bruins’ offensive line to pave the way and help UCLA’s rushing offense finish inside the top-14 in each of the last two seasons, and the Buckeyes want him to coach their linemen to similar success.
The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman.
Position: OL
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 280
Year: Freshman
Last school: St. Croix Central High School
Since at least the 2010 recruiting cycle, Ohio State didn’t land a recruit from the state of Wisconsin.
That changed when Hinzman announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Jan. 4 during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The four-star recruit held nearly two dozen offers, including one from nearby Wisconsin at which he took an official visit June 4, 2021.
Hinzman was the No. 1 offensive center in the 2022 recruiting class and third-highest ranked prep player from Wisconsin. He provides a physical presence in the trenches, standing 6-foot-5 and using his frame to his advantage.
He was named a finalist for the 2022 All-American Bowl Man of the Year Award, recognizing excellence in community service and athletic achievement. Hinzman will bring a diligent work ethic with him to Ohio State, as he was a five-time all-state selection while at St. Croix Central High School.
Hinzman was an all-state player on both sides of the football. Joining the program and getting familiar with preseason workouts, Hinzman will be one to watch as he begins his Buckeye career this fall.
Previous Profiles