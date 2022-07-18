Newcomer Profile: Carson Hinzman

For the first time since Ryan Day became head coach in 2019, Ohio State didn’t lead the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards per game.

The Buckeyes rushed for an average of 180.3 yards per game, just making the top-five among conference opponents. They crossed at least 200 rushing yards in six contests last season.

Justin Frye accepted the position as Ohio State’s next offensive line coach after spending the last four years in the same role at UCLA. He guided the Bruins’ offensive line to pave the way and help UCLA’s rushing offense finish inside the top-14 in each of the last two seasons, and the Buckeyes want him to coach their linemen to similar success.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman.