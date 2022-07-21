Newcomer Profile: Hero Kanu

Ohio State searches from coast to coast when on the recruiting trail, but it also looks for its next best players all over the globe.

The Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting cycle finished as the No. 4 class among college football programs. They landed 21 commitments, including a pair of five-stars for the fourth time in the last five cycles.

From Florida to Wisconsin and Arizona to Ohio, Ohio State trekked across 12 states to recruit its next wave of talent on the football field.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman defensive lineman Hero Kanu.