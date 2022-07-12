Newcomer Profile: Kojo Antwi
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in May that it’s a “very, very exciting time” to be a wide receiver.
Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline saw three former players hear their names called consecutively during the first round of the NFL draft in April, as the New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson No. 10, the New Orleans Saints chose Chris Olave No. 11 and the Detroit Lions picked Jameson Williams No. 12.
Moving forward after the departure of two starters, the Buckeyes brought in four wide receivers in their 2022 class. Two of the group, Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes, enrolled early and took part in spring practices while the other pair, Kojo Antwi and Kaleb Brown, joined the program this summer.
The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Antwi is next up in the Newcomer Profiles.
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190
Year: Freshman
Last school: Lambert High School
Hailing from Suwanee, Georgia, Antwi will join the Buckeyes after a recruitment that ended just before his senior season at Lambert High School.
Antwi committed to Ohio State July 5, 2021, which made him the 12th recruit in the Buckeyes’ class. He held offers from 30 programs, but pledged to attend Ohio State less than three weeks after taking an official visit June 18, 2021.
The 6-foot wideout ranked No. 29 among wide receiver recruits in the 2022 class. Antwi averaged over 15 yards per catch in high school and totaled 1,839 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.
Antwi also contributed in the run game as a viable ball carrier. During his senior season last fall, Antwi had over 600 yards of offense, including over 200 rushing yards, so he’s nimble enough to find an opening and capitalize.
The ability to catch a pass and break a run is a valuable combination, and Antwi offers just that. He can catch a deep ball and create plays in space, making his skill set a versatile one for the Buckeyes.
Antwi will pick up where some of his incoming teammates may have already began once preseason practice starts in August. He may just be at the beginning of Year 1, but his skill set offers potential to beat opponents and make an impact in a variety of ways.
