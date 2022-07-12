Newcomer Profile: Kojo Antwi

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in May that it’s a “very, very exciting time” to be a wide receiver.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline saw three former players hear their names called consecutively during the first round of the NFL draft in April, as the New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson No. 10, the New Orleans Saints chose Chris Olave No. 11 and the Detroit Lions picked Jameson Williams No. 12.

Moving forward after the departure of two starters, the Buckeyes brought in four wide receivers in their 2022 class. Two of the group, Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes, enrolled early and took part in spring practices while the other pair, Kojo Antwi and Kaleb Brown, joined the program this summer.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Antwi is next up in the Newcomer Profiles.