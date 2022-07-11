Newcomer Profile: Omari Abor
The offseason is progressing and moving closer each day to the start of the next college football season.
Ohio State added more than two dozen new players to its roster since the end of last year. Thirteen incoming freshmen enrolled early and participated in spring practices, like four-stars wide receiver Kyion Grayes and safety Kye Stokes, and others transferred from other programs, such as graduate safety Tanner McCalister.
The Buckeyes brought more new players onto their team even after the final whistle of the spring game April 16. Notably, eight freshmen arrived on campus ahead of summer workouts and preseason practice, which is set to begin next month.
The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. First up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman defensive end Omari Abor.
Position: DE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240
Year: Freshman
Last school: Duncanville High School
Committing during halftime of the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2, Abor made himself the first Buckeye commitment in the year 2022.
Ranking as high as No. 49 in the 2022 Rivals250, Abor ultimately finished No. 117, but brings athleticism in his imposing 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame. He offers an ability to pressure the pocket and traverse the trenches, giving defensive line coach Larry Johnson more talent to work with on the gridiron.
The Duncanville, Texas, native received a selection to the 2021 Whataburger Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, which recognizes the top high school football players in the state. Abor excelled in postseason play with his high school team, too, advancing to the Class 6A Division I state championship game.
Even in the state semifinals last fall, Abor forced a strip-sack and returned the ball 16 yards for a touchdown against Southlake Carroll — the same program that produced five-star recruit and former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, who since transferred to Texas — on the Dragons' opening offensive drive.
Abor will enter the Buckeyes’ defensive line room looking to make his name and compete for snaps. Last season, Ohio State welcomed a pair of five-star defensive ends in Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau — who committed late in his class and joined the Buckeyes in August 2021 — and slid them into the depth chart, and they saw rotations with meaningful snaps.
Abor could see a similar path as his Ohio State career begins this fall. Johnson and the Buckeyes tend to rotate linemen to find their best fits in certain situations, and Abor has a chance to prove he’s deserving of early game action