Newcomer Profile: Omari Abor

The offseason is progressing and moving closer each day to the start of the next college football season.

Ohio State added more than two dozen new players to its roster since the end of last year. Thirteen incoming freshmen enrolled early and participated in spring practices, like four-stars wide receiver Kyion Grayes and safety Kye Stokes, and others transferred from other programs, such as graduate safety Tanner McCalister.

The Buckeyes brought more new players onto their team even after the final whistle of the spring game April 16. Notably, eight freshmen arrived on campus ahead of summer workouts and preseason practice, which is set to begin next month.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. First up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman defensive end Omari Abor.