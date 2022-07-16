Newcomer Profile: Avery Henry

Ohio State landed four offensive linemen in its latest recruiting class for the first time in two cycles.

Head coach Ryan Day also hired UCLA offensive line coach Justin Frye to the same position during the offseason. With the Bruins, Frye led the offensive line to pave the way toward back-to-back finishes inside the top-14 in rushing yards per game.

The Buckeyes aim to have balanced production offensively, and recorded at least 200 rushing and receiving yards in five games last season. They want to strike a rhythm in the trenches to keep tempo, so Day and Ohio State hope change will do the trick.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry.