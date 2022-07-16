Newcomer Profile: Avery Henry
Ohio State landed four offensive linemen in its latest recruiting class for the first time in two cycles.
Head coach Ryan Day also hired UCLA offensive line coach Justin Frye to the same position during the offseason. With the Bruins, Frye led the offensive line to pave the way toward back-to-back finishes inside the top-14 in rushing yards per game.
The Buckeyes aim to have balanced production offensively, and recorded at least 200 rushing and receiving yards in five games last season. They want to strike a rhythm in the trenches to keep tempo, so Day and Ohio State hope change will do the trick.
The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry.
Position: OL
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 305
Year: Freshman
Last school: St. Clairsville High School
Ohio State began its 2022 recruiting class with four in-state commitments in a row.
Then, the Buckeyes went between linebacker Gabe Powers’ pledge Aug. 1, 2020, to Henry’s commitment Oct. 20, 2021, until they saw their next Ohio commit.
Henry is one of four offensive linemen joining Ohio State from the incoming class.
It didn’t always start with Ohio State, though.
Henry decommited from Iowa State following an unofficial visit to Ohio State during Week 4 against Akron last season. He both earned an offer and chose the Buckeyes within the span of several months, and now nears his first preseason camp this summer.
Henry joined the Buckeyes’ program this summer. The three-star from eastern Ohio adds size to an offensive line room that departs two starters from last season.
Standing 6-foot-6, Henry played both sides of the line in high school, finding success inside and setting the edge outside.
Henry ranked as the No. 16 offensive tackle in Ohio for the 2022 class. He played on a St. Clairsville football team that averaged nearly 40 points per game and advanced to the regional finals in the postseason.
Frye and Henry both will enter their first seasons at Ohio State, seeking to make impressions and hit the ground running. Henry will have a chance to enter the Buckeyes’ depth chart and build on development time.
