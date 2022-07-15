Newcomer profile: Dallan Hayden

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Hayden is next up in the Newcomer Profiles.

Incoming freshman Dallan Hayden is the only running back joining the program, coming from Memphis, Tennessee.

Running backs coach Tony Alford earned an elevated title during the offseason, as Ohio State named him its run game coordinator as he heads into his eighth season.

The Buckeyes averaged 180.3 yards per game on the ground, and only Michigan and Wisconsin crossed the 200-yard rate. Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson finished third in the conference with 15 rushing touchdowns, however, and is a near-lock to start again for a second season.

Ohio State finished fifth in the Big Ten in rushing offense last season.

Hayden took his official visit to Ohio State June 18, 2021, and committed less than one week later.

Growing up the son of former Tennessee running back Aaron Hayden, Dallan Hayden chose to write his own story and become a Buckeye, picking an out-of-state program rather than his father’s alma mater. His older brother Chase Hayden transferred to Illinois prior to last season and will be a sixth-year senior.

Dallan Hayden is already well on his way to establishing his own legacy, twice being named a finalist for Tennessee Mr. Football and winning last fall. He ranked inside the 2023 Rivals250 as a recruit and the No. 16 prep running back.

On the field, Dallan Hayden has a knack for finding space. He has quick cutting ability, which creates a favorable combination with space, and racked up 57 touchdowns just over his junior and senior seasons alone.

In fact, the 5-foot-11 ball-carrier totaled over 2,000 rushing yards over his final two seasons of high school alone.

Dallan Hayden may find himself in competition for snaps over the course of his first year at Ohio State. Henderson and third-year running back Miyan Williams will likely have the lion’s share of snaps, while Evan Pryor redshirted last season, giving him eligibility through the 2025 season.

The Buckeyes’ have solid depth at running back going into the 2022 season. Dallan Hayden will develop and learn under Alford and behind the likes of Henderson, but will be fun to watch as he makes his first impressions at Ohio State.

