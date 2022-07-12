Newcomer profile: Kaleb Brown

Four incoming wide receivers made up Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class.

Two of whom, freshmen Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes, enrolled early and went through more than a dozen practices that led to the spring game April 16. Their future teammates, Kojo Antwi and Kaleb Brown, joined them this summer ahead of workouts and preseason practices.

The quartet enter a wide receivers room that became the first ever to see three wideouts earn selections to an All-America team by the Associated Press. First-round NFL draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will move on to the professional ranks while junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return to Ohio State for at least one more season.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline earned a position elevation to passing game coordinator during the offseason. The Buckeyes led the Big Ten with 4,952 receiving yards last season, and nearly 50% of that production returns in the receiving game.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Brown is next up in the Newcomer Profiles.