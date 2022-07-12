Newcomer profile: Kaleb Brown
Four incoming wide receivers made up Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class.
Two of whom, freshmen Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes, enrolled early and went through more than a dozen practices that led to the spring game April 16. Their future teammates, Kojo Antwi and Kaleb Brown, joined them this summer ahead of workouts and preseason practices.
The quartet enter a wide receivers room that became the first ever to see three wideouts earn selections to an All-America team by the Associated Press. First-round NFL draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will move on to the professional ranks while junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return to Ohio State for at least one more season.
Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline earned a position elevation to passing game coordinator during the offseason. The Buckeyes led the Big Ten with 4,952 receiving yards last season, and nearly 50% of that production returns in the receiving game.
The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Brown is next up in the Newcomer Profiles.
Position: WR
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 195
Year: Freshman
Last school: St. Rita of Cascia High School
When Brown is on the field, he’s a threat in the passing game.
The 5-foot-11 wideout from Chicago landed inside the Top 100 for the class of 2022, checking in at No. 91 overall and the No. 16 receiver. Brown collected the Chicago Catholic League East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year award twice, becoming the first player to do so.
Injuries have nagged Brown recently, though. In late June, Brown posted on Instagram that he underwent a “smooth surgery” to address loose cartilage in his knee, but expected “a slight recovery for a few weeks.”
Brown also missed a portion of his senior season last fall due to another knee injury. He still played during the postseason, helping St. Rita advance to the Illinois 7A state championship game and hauling in 128 yards on eight catches in the title contest.
His skill set makes him versatile in that he can line up in the backfield like a running back or kick outside to receiver. Brown uses space to take advantage against opposition, sliding into the slot position or sometimes carrying the ball, but Ohio State likes his talent at wide receiver for now.
Preseason practice is less than one month away, and Brown should be ready to go according to his timeline. The Buckeyes may take things slowly to avoid reinjuring or rushing Brown, but they’ll also allow him to play within his limits.
