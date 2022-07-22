Newcomer Profile: Sonny Styles

The Buckeyes changed direction in their secondary coaching staff with the hires of new cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano.

Over the last two seasons at Cincinnati, Eliano had a hand in developing NFL draft picks and Bearcat safeties Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Coby Bryant.

Ohio State allowed 246.2 passing yards per game last season, which ranked third-worst in the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes turned over the reins of defensive play calling to former secondary coach Matt Barnes midseason in 2021, but now have new voices on their coaching staff.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman safety Sonny Styles.