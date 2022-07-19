Newcomer Profile: Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Ohio State has produced a number of NFL-caliber defensive linemen in recent years.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is a big reason why the Buckeyes have sent talented players to the next level. Entering his ninth season as a coach in the program, Johnson is the only returning defensive coach as Ohio State hired a new defensive coordinator and secondary coaches.

Tyreke Smith was the only defensive player drafted in April, marking the first time since 2012 that Ohio State saw just one player on defense taken. Former captain and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, and the pipeline is prime to continue ahead of the 2023 NFL draft next year.

The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr.