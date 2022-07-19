Newcomer Profile: Kenyatta Jackson Jr.
Ohio State has produced a number of NFL-caliber defensive linemen in recent years.
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is a big reason why the Buckeyes have sent talented players to the next level. Entering his ninth season as a coach in the program, Johnson is the only returning defensive coach as Ohio State hired a new defensive coordinator and secondary coaches.
Tyreke Smith was the only defensive player drafted in April, marking the first time since 2012 that Ohio State saw just one player on defense taken. Former captain and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, and the pipeline is prime to continue ahead of the 2023 NFL draft next year.
The start of the 2022 season is still over a month away for the Buckeyes, and Scarlet and Gray Report will profile each of the newcomers who joined Ohio State since the end of spring practice. Next up in the Newcomer Profiles is incoming freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr.
Position: DE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 235
Year: Freshman
Last school: Chaminade-Madonna Prep
Ohio State got its 2022 defensive line recruitment started when Jackson committed to the Buckeyes Oct. 19, 2021. He visited officially in June 2021 after he toured Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida.
The No. 3 weakside defensive end and No. 38 overall recruit in the class of 2022, Jackson narrowed his options down to Ohio State and Oklahoma before the four-star recruit chose the Buckeyes.
Joining the program alongside high school teammate and four-star defensive back Ryan Turner, Jackson will bring an imposing presence with him to Ohio State. The 6-foot-5 defensive end totaled 34 sacks during his high school career, including 15 to help Chaminade-Madonna Prep to the state championship last fall.
Jackson earned Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Florida in 2021 in addition to being named an Under Armour All-American. He’s one of three defensive linemen enrolling this summer alongside four-star defensive end Omari Abor and four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu.
Boasting a decorated background prior to Ohio State, Jackson will begin his Buckeye career and learn much more from Johnson this fall.
