COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the biggest game of the season to date, No. 3 Ohio State dominated No. 13 Wisconsin on both sides of the ball. Wisconsin brought a physicality and toughness to the game that turned the contest into an old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest in the first half, but Ohio State was able to match this style and blow out the Badgers 38-7. The second half got away from Wisconsin, and Ohio State was able to keep the train rolling into its second open week.

The Buckeyes can dominate top-flight opponents

It appeared as if this would be the week that Ohio State would have to be in a four-quarter fight, but the Buckeyes were able to run away from their opponent for the eighth straight game. The game hung in the balance with just over 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Ohio State quickly made the close game a thing of the past. Less than 15 minutes after Wisconsin pulled the game within three points, Ohio State took a commanding 31-7 lead. Wisconsin was able to hang around and put the pressure on the Buckeyes, but Ohio State's ability to respond was not only impressive but lethal. The Buckeyes continued to hum along against Wisconsin and move one step closer to their championship aspirations.

Chase Young is a monster

Appreciate Chase Young while you can, because he is inching closer to playing on Sundays with every passing game. In a game littered with tremendous talent all over the field, Young stood out as the most dominant. Young would bring down Jack Coan on four different occasions, tying the Ohio State single game record. Against the strong line of Wisconsin, Young was able to beat his assignment consistently, and disrupt the offense of Wisconsin, forcing two fumbles along the way to the win. His versatility was on display throughout the game, as he was able to use speed and strength to impact the game. Young has now increased his season sack total to 13.5 sacks, which is better than his 2018 total of 10.5 sacks.

The rush defense can show out against the best

The Buckeyes entered the game with the ninth-best rushing defense in the country. Allowing only 92.7 rushing yards a game entering the game, the Ohio State defense faced its toughest test against Jonathan Taylor, who was averaging 136.7 yards a game. Taylor would be bottled up throughout the game, and he would finish the game with 52 rushing yards, the third lowest total of his career. The 2.6 yards per carry was significantly lower than the 6.1 yards per carry that he had entering the matchup. The Buckeyes were also able to keep Taylor out of the end zone for the first time since Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota on Nov. 24, 2018. Taylor entered the game with 19 total touchdowns, but Ohio State was able to prevent its opponent from earning a rushing touchdown for the sixth time this season.

Chris Olave is a safety blanket for the passing game