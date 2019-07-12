Opponents: Florida Atlantic | Cincinnati | Indiana | Miami (OH) | Nebraska | Michigan State | Northwestern | Wisconsin | Maryland | Rutgers | Penn State

The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

We have made it to the season finale, the biggest game of the year, ‘The Game’.

Ohio State has to head up to Ann Arbor (Mich.) this time around for Ryan Day’s first taste as the Ohio State head coach in this series. The good news is he has as many wins as head coach in this series as Jim Harbaugh does.

Each year we hear the question or statement of “if not this year, then when?” for Michigan. The Wolverines bring in the more experienced quarterback, have the more experienced coach, have homefield advantage, have lost 14 of the last 15 games in this series and have three wins in the series in the 2000s.

If not this year, then when, is right.

Ohio State’s season and Michigan’s season will be defined by much more than this one game in the era of the College Football Playoff. Expectations are that these two teams should be the class of the Big Ten, potentially setting up a big top-10 or even top-5 type of match-up in the final weekend of November.

This game is so far off in the future that it is almost hard to talk about it. Teams that we see in September will hardly resemble the teams we will see when these two teams take the field. We are talking about this game here in July, so the difference could be even more dramatic.

But it is all part of the best rivalry in all of sports, there is an expectation to talk about it 365 years a day, so here we go.