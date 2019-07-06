Opponents: Florida Atlantic | Cincinnati | Indiana | Miami (OH) | Nebraska |

The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

Few teams had success against Ohio State during the Meyer-era and the Spartans were in a very select club of teams that could claim two wins over Meyer-led teams. Well, now it is Day’s team to lead and the counter goes back to zero but that does not mean that Michigan State won’t come into this one feeling that they can win.

Last year’s game in East Lansing (Mich.) was under miserable conditions and if not for Ohio State’s special teams, it could have really gone either way with the first team to break serve taking the advantage. Ohio State came out of it with a 26-6 win however and the Buckeyes are now on a three-game winning streak against Sparty.

The scene shifts back to Columbus (Ohio) for this season and for the Buckeyes, it comes right after what promises to be a tough game at Nebraska while Michigan State comes off of a home game against Indiana.