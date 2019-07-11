Opponents: Florida Atlantic | Cincinnati | Indiana | Miami (OH) | Nebraska | Michigan State | Northwestern | Wisconsin | Maryland | Rutgers

The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. That must mean that Penn State head coach James Franklin is getting close to being insane after seeing the Buckeyes eek out comeback win after comeback win in this series.

In 2018 the Buckeyes were down 26-14 to Penn State with eight minutes to go in the game only for Ohio State to roar back to a 27-26 win. The year before? Ohio State was down 38-27 with less than six minutes left in the game. The result? Ohio State wins 39-38.

That does not mean that Ohio State is impervious as the Buckeyes squandered a 21-7 lead from the third quarter in 2016 only to lose 24-21 after a blocked field goal led to a Penn State touchdown and Ohio State could not march down the field to answer in the final four minutes of the game.

The point being, this has been a hell of a series with all the twists and turns that one can handle. But the Buckeyes have held the upper hand winning six of the last seven. And there will be no whiteout in this one, unless Ohio State decides to try and do something of that nature with this game in Columbus.

When was the last time that Penn State won in Columbus you ask? Try 2011.