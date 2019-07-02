Opponents: Florida Atlantic |

The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

We started the series off with a look at FAU and now we turn our attention to an in-state foe that should be very familiar to the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes may have won 14 out of 16 in this series and have not lost to the Bearcats since 1897, but Luke Fickell obviously knows a thing or two about Ohio State and has his team primed for an upset.