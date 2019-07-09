Opponents: Florida Atlantic | Cincinnati | Indiana | Miami (OH) | Nebraska | Michigan State | Northwestern | Wisconsin

The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

Last year’s game against Maryland was not for the weak of heart as the Buckeyes made Anthony McFarland look like Walter Payton en route to 298 rushing yards and two scores.

Ohio State would trail by 14 points in the 3rd quarter and have to put up 21 points in the 4th quarter along with 14 in extra frames to escape with a 52-51 win in College Park (Md.).

It is hard to put the 2018 season into words for Maryland after starting off the season with the tragic death of Jordan McNair followed up by a coaching suspension of D.J. Durkin that led to his ultimate dismissal. Now Mike Locksley is the head coach and the Terps seem to have a new pep in their step as Maryland looks to climb out of the bottom of the Big Ten East and into contention in the super-competitive division.