The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

The Buckeyes head back on the road for what promises to be one of their most difficult games of the season with a trip to Nebraska. Last season the Buckeyes won in Columbus (Ohio) in a 36-31 games that was not really as close as the score would indicate but also showed that the Huskers have taken some steps in the right direction after Ohio State had handed the Huskers three-straight humbling blowout losses.

The Cornhuskers have only beaten the Buckeyes once and that game took place in their home building in a game that Ohio State would like to forget where Braxton Miller went down with an injury only to be replaced by Joe Bauserman, and the rest is history.