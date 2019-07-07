Opponents: Florida Atlantic | Cincinnati | Indiana | Miami (OH) | Nebraska | Michigan State |

The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

Speaking of Northwestern, they are the next team up. The last time the Buckeyes faced the Wildcats, a Big Ten title and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff were on the table. Ohio State was able to secure the Big Ten title but the CFP bid was out of reach as the Buckeyes had shot themselves in the foot against Purdue earlier in the season.

The Wildcats were the surprise story of the Big Ten last year after starting off slowly and then running wild through the Big Ten West to earn a berth in the league title game.

The Wildcats will look different this time around as a bunch of key players have moved on but don’t think for a second that Pat Fitzgerald does not have a trick or two up his sleeve as he looks to try and get one back from the Buckeyes after Ohio State dashed Northwestern Rose Bowl dreams in Indy back in December.