Opponents: Florida Atlantic | Cincinnati |

The college football season is still weeks away but anticipation is starting to build as the calendar turns from June to July and we are closing in on less than two months from the first kickoffs of the season.

Much has been made of Ohio State’s schedule this season with its lack of a Power Five non-conference opponent on it, but don’t let anyone convince you that this schedule does not pose more than its fair share of problems for a team that will be breaking in not only a new quarterback but essentially a new head coach as Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes look to defend their back-to-back Big Ten championships.

The lack of a P5 non-conference opponent may overshadow the fact that Ohio State has about as difficult of a crossover schedule as a Big Ten East team can have with games against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern and the schedule maker did this team no favors with a final two of Penn State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season in November.

In week three of the season, the Buckeyes play their first league game and first road game as they travel to Indiana. Ohio State has owned this series since the beginning with a 75-12-5 edge and a current win streak of 24 games (we don’t vacate games the way the NCAA does) and the Buckeyes have not lost to Indiana since the 1988 season.

While that makes for interesting conversation, it really has no bearing on what will happen this upcoming season as the Hoosiers are trying to find some footing in the nation’s most difficult division of college football.