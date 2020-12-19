BuckeyeGrove - Game Thread: No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State

We've reached the postseason.

Following what seems like countless weeks of off-and-on football, No. 4 Ohio State remains in the College Football Playoff picture. One opponent stands in its way: The Big Ten West champion, No. 14 Northwestern.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Buckeyes have made the journey to Indianapolis for the final weekend of Big Ten play. Though this season may feel alarmingly different in many ways, Ryan Day's seniors have certainly become familiar with Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ohio State knows the stakes of this contest are at an all-time high. With a win, the Buckeyes have a clear path to the CFP. In Shaun Wade's eyes, that win must come in convincing fashion.

After a week filled with recruiting successes and individual awards, all eyes return to the gridiron for Ohio State's final step towards the Playoff.



For insight on the critical matchup, take a look at this week's Tale of the Tape and All-22 Review. Interested in everything the opponent is thinking? Behind Enemy Lines provides a glimpse into Northwestern's view of the game. We also have predictions and questions about the championship showdown, along with plenty more team and recruiting content across BuckeyeGrove.

During the game, talk with members about the matchup and all things college football in the Horseshoe Lounge. Look for continuous coverage of today's game from all of us at BuckeyeGrove on Twitter:

We'll have you covered after the game with recaps and takeaways across the board. Enjoy the battle for Big Ten supremacy and see you in the game thread!