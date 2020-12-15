BuckeyeGrove - Fields named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, QB of the Year

For the sixth time in the past nine years, an Ohio State player has been named the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year.

Junior quarterback Justin Fields was announced as the recipient of the honor for the second-straight season on Tuesday, which makes him just the second Buckeye to ever win the award twice, and the first since Braxton Miller in 2012 and ‘13.

Leading the Buckeyes to an undefeated 5-0 record in the regular season and a berth in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship despite three game cancellations, Fields is No. 1 in the conference in completion percentage (78.1), passing touchdowns (15) and average passing yards per game (281.4). Fields’ Big Ten-best passer efficiency rating of 196.1 is nearly 60 points higher than the next best quarterback in the conference.

Despite playing three fewer games than some teams in the Big Ten, Fields’ 1,407 total passing yards remain No. 4 in the conference overall.