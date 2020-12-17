A rematch of the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game is set to get underway in just two days, and for at least one side, the implications will majorly factor into the national picture.

With an opportunity for just its sixth game of the season on Saturday, Ohio State is looking not only to win, but prove they deserve a spot among the nation's top four teams beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Meanwhile, Northwestern will try to play the part of the ultimate spoiler, as despite being a 6-1 team ranked in the country's top 15, it won't receive much consideration for the College Football Playoff, even with a win.

There are plenty of storylines as we head into the Big Ten's biggest game of the season, and we've identified five that we're keeping our eye out for in particular.