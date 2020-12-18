BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern

There were some moments that we were not sure if we would get here, and that is not as much of "if Ohio State would be allowed into the Big Ten Championship Game" but rather "will we make it to a Big Ten Championship Game"?

But it is full-steam ahead and a league championship is 60 minutes away for one of two teams and the Buckeyes are a heavy favorite in this one, being installed as a 20-point favorite last week against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Cats have played seven games, won six of them, have won four games by one possession (w/in eight points) and have a completely inexplicable loss to Michigan State as the only blemish on their record this season.

Going into the season, Ohio State fans probably felt that Wisconsin, Minnesota, even Nebraska were all much more likely opponents in this game and did not spend much time watching the Wildcats.

And yet here we are.

We head behind enemy lines with Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com to get some intel on Ohio State's final December opponent of the year.