BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Review: Scouting the Cats

Championship weekend is finally here. Ohio State is set to take on No. 14 Northwestern and their stingy defense. Northwestern will bring the No. 2 overall ranked defense, where they give up only 14.6 points per game. They employ one of the best pass coverage defenses in the country coming only giving up 191 yards a game. In contrast, Ohio State has one of the better passing games in the country, and should make for an intriguing matchup.

Northwestern’s defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz is a big part of their success in 2020. With the offense only averaging 25 points a game, the defense has had their work cut out for them. Hankwitz utilizes a 4-3 over quarters coverage defense.

The defense is founded upon a bend but don’t break philosophy. They will force offense to drive the length of the field and put together 9-10 play drives.