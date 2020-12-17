BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Review: Scouting the Cats

All-22 Review: Scouting the Cats
Championship weekend is finally here. Ohio State is set to take on No. 14 Northwestern and their stingy defense. Northwestern will bring the No. 2 overall ranked defense, where they give up only 14.6 points per game. They employ one of the best pass coverage defenses in the country coming only giving up 191 yards a game. In contrast, Ohio State has one of the better passing games in the country, and should make for an intriguing matchup.
Northwestern’s defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz is a big part of their success in 2020. With the offense only averaging 25 points a game, the defense has had their work cut out for them. Hankwitz utilizes a 4-3 over quarters coverage defense.
The defense is founded upon a bend but don’t break philosophy. They will force offense to drive the length of the field and put together 9-10 play drives.
With 2 high safeties and playing quarters, the defense is susceptible to being outnumbered in the run game. When defenses that use quarters want to be sound in the run, they have to use safeties that play “heavy” footed. This becomes especially true when teams detach a WR and force the SLB to bump out of the box.
