COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Most Buckeyes, be they player or coach, have brushed off the rampant conversations about whether six wins should, could or will be enough to put Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, citing that the ultimate decision will be out of their control even if they do get a win in Indianapolis on Saturday.

But redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade may be the first to admit that he feels pressure to beat Northwestern with a few extra style points in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

“We definitely got something to prove. Like I’ve been telling a lot of my teammates, we gotta blow them out,” Wade said Tuesday.