BuckeyeGrove - National Signing Day 2020

National Signing Day 2020
It has been anything but a normal recruiting period for the class of 2021 with no official visits, zoom calls and a lot of players just having to commit to places sight unseen. But even with all of that we are to one of the biggest days in the college football calendar, the opening of the early signing period, a time where players put pen to paper and fax machines come out of the supply room.
Ohio State has a class of 21 in the fold for the class of 2021 and while the class may not be done yet, this is an opportunity for players to sign their National Letters of Intent and end their recruitments once and for all.
So throughout the day we will be updating our list of Ohio State signees and will have a chance to talk to Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and Kerry Coombs about this class as the staff has their first opportunity to speak in public about a class that has been more than a year in the making.
UPDATE 7:00am - Jesse Mirco, who already signed, is listed as the first signee of the Ohio State class.
Let’s kick it off the right way with that overseas drip 🇦🇺— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome home @Jesse_Mirco ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/lE5xNlO7Vl
UPDATE 7:05 AM - Jayden Ballard is on the board
Better watch out…Big-play Ballard is about to turn some heads for #Zone6 ‼️ Welcome aboard @J_Ball21!#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/4R4F8NN6TX— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:07 AM- They are coming in quick, now with Zenuae Michalski
The world’s about to know your name! Proud to have you join The Brotherhood @ZenuaeM ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/B9Em4zNgj5— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:10 AM- We are 10 minutes in and have yet another NLI in, this time Michael Hall
About to be a MAJOR presence on the inside! @MichaelHallJr is officially a member of the #Rushmen club ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/wvW08sabn4— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:11 AM- Jaylen Johnson joins the mix
Big-time athlete coming through! Welcome home @JaylenJohnson21 ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/t8VV9rzplT— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:13 AM- Gotta have a quarterback, welcome Kyle McCord
The next in a long line of great ones! @kylemccord16 is IN ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/VshM4aDZdR— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:15 AM- TreVeyon Henderson is going to do some things with the Buckeyes, mark my words
Beast Mode is about to be redefined with @TreVeyonH4… Welcome to #ToteNation ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/Ll0IyneFyT— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:16 AM- Evan Pryor also makes it official
#ToteNation is about to run wild with this one! Welcome to the family @evanpryor3 ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/GasDu7rnEl— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:25 AM- Local five-star Jack Sawyer is now in the class
Not too far away so rush on over! Welcome to the #Rushmen @jacksawyer40 ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/VemanW2wP8— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:32 AM - The class continues to come together now with Jordan Hancock getting his NLI in
Best. In. America. @jordanhancock_7 is next up ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/c8YZELvQF5— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 7:55 AM - Tyleik Williams is now officially official
#Rushmen loading up! Welcome to the D-Line room @tyleikk ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/aFsEzBeoqu— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 8:02AM - Don't sleep on Jantzen Dunn
Dunn Deal! Welcome to #BIA @JantzenDunn ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/owN3Em37gJ— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 8:04 AM - Another named that might not be getting enough publicity, Andre Turrentine
Let The Good Times Roll! Your #BIA journey is only just beginning! Glad to have you @KingATIII ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/SQT3Y48k6J— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 8:10 AM - Another in-state star is signed, sealed and delivered with Ben Christman
Paving the way for a huge future! @BenChristman_ is officially a Buckeye ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/jJ0avnrMUl— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 8:12 AM - Buckeyes head to the state of Texas to get one of the top players in the nation with Donovan Jackson
BIG pickup here! @D_jack78 is officially a Buckeye ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/WHAnvflXdn— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 8:35 AM - The Buckeyes have done well in St. Louis and continue to do so with the signing of Jakalin Johnson.
J.K. is #BIA ‼️ Welcome to the legacy @jkdak1d!#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/z9YQsTRQl4— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 9:09 AM - The Buckeyes head out to Colorado to land their tight end for this class with Sam Hart.
Yessir! Welcome to the tight end room @sam_hart82 ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/h3C2iLhkJg— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE: 9:59 AM - Another in-state star signs with the Buckeyes with Reid Carrico
Big shoes to fill in #H2 but we know you’re more than ready for the challenge. Welcome home @CarricoReid ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/hxfzYvVSN7— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE: 10:06 AM - The most recent player to commit to the class of 2021 is now signed as Emeka Egbuka makes it official
#Zone6 is gonna be just fine for the foreseeable future… Welcome home @emeka_egbuka ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/bycLJoZadW— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
UPDATE 10:48 AM - And this is the last letter for the earlier period as Denzel Burke is now in.
His initials tell you all you need to know… Welcome to the #BIA family @King10Burke ‼️#GoBuckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/mqLilMWCRH— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020
December 16, 2020