BuckeyeGrove - National Signing Day 2020

It has been anything but a normal recruiting period for the class of 2021 with no official visits, zoom calls and a lot of players just having to commit to places sight unseen. But even with all of that we are to one of the biggest days in the college football calendar, the opening of the early signing period, a time where players put pen to paper and fax machines come out of the supply room.

Ohio State has a class of 21 in the fold for the class of 2021 and while the class may not be done yet, this is an opportunity for players to sign their National Letters of Intent and end their recruitments once and for all.

So throughout the day we will be updating our list of Ohio State signees and will have a chance to talk to Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and Kerry Coombs about this class as the staff has their first opportunity to speak in public about a class that has been more than a year in the making.

