BuckeyeGrove - National Signing Day 2020

{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 05:40:00 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day 2020

It has been anything but a normal recruiting period for the class of 2021 with no official visits, zoom calls and a lot of players just having to commit to places sight unseen. But even with all of that we are to one of the biggest days in the college football calendar, the opening of the early signing period, a time where players put pen to paper and fax machines come out of the supply room.

Ohio State has a class of 21 in the fold for the class of 2021 and while the class may not be done yet, this is an opportunity for players to sign their National Letters of Intent and end their recruitments once and for all.

So throughout the day we will be updating our list of Ohio State signees and will have a chance to talk to Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and Kerry Coombs about this class as the staff has their first opportunity to speak in public about a class that has been more than a year in the making.

Keep it locked in here at BuckeyeGrove.

UPDATE 7:00am - Jesse Mirco, who already signed, is listed as the first signee of the Ohio State class.

UPDATE 7:05 AM - Jayden Ballard is on the board

UPDATE 7:07 AM- They are coming in quick, now with Zenuae Michalski

UPDATE 7:10 AM- We are 10 minutes in and have yet another NLI in, this time Michael Hall

UPDATE 7:11 AM- Jaylen Johnson joins the mix


UPDATE 7:13 AM- Gotta have a quarterback, welcome Kyle McCord

UPDATE 7:15 AM- TreVeyon Henderson is going to do some things with the Buckeyes, mark my words

UPDATE 7:16 AM- Evan Pryor also makes it official

UPDATE 7:25 AM- Local five-star Jack Sawyer is now in the class

UPDATE 7:32 AM - The class continues to come together now with Jordan Hancock getting his NLI in

UPDATE 7:55 AM - Tyleik Williams is now officially official

UPDATE 8:02AM - Don't sleep on Jantzen Dunn

UPDATE 8:04 AM - Another named that might not be getting enough publicity, Andre Turrentine

UPDATE 8:10 AM - Another in-state star is signed, sealed and delivered with Ben Christman

UPDATE 8:12 AM - Buckeyes head to the state of Texas to get one of the top players in the nation with Donovan Jackson

UPDATE 8:35 AM - The Buckeyes have done well in St. Louis and continue to do so with the signing of Jakalin Johnson.

UPDATE 9:09 AM - The Buckeyes head out to Colorado to land their tight end for this class with Sam Hart.

UPDATE: 9:59 AM - Another in-state star signs with the Buckeyes with Reid Carrico

UPDATE: 10:06 AM - The most recent player to commit to the class of 2021 is now signed as Emeka Egbuka makes it official

UPDATE 10:48 AM - And this is the last letter for the earlier period as Denzel Burke is now in.

