Entering next season, Ohio State’s quarterback situation makes Ryan Day a little uneasy.

Justin Fields will almost assuredly be off to the NFL. That leaves two current freshmen and one incoming recruit in line to step into a starting role with basically zero collegiate experience.

Though all of his options were highly-touted recruits and bring intriguing skill sets to the table, handing over the keys of his offense to an inexperienced underclassman is tough for Day to think about.

“Anytime you're playing with quarterbacks who haven’t played, your comfort level is not real high,” Day said on Wednesday. “I can promise you that.”

Ohio State signed two four-star quarterbacks in its recruiting class of 2020: Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud.



Both had limited time to practice with the program in the off-season (thanks to COVID), and without many chances to see game action in 2020, they’re slightly behind schedule.

Miller appeared for one drive in Ohio State’s opener against Nebraska. Stroud entered for a single play against Rutgers and took over the offense late at Michigan State.

Neither freshman has attempted a pass this season.