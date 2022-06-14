Succession: Ohio State's future plan for cornerback
Ohio State seems to have a clear answer for who will be Tim Walton's first two cornerbacks in 2022.
The Buckeyes also seem to have an answer for what happens after both of their 2022 starters are gone, building a clear line of succession for a defensive backs position that got a lot of flack a season ago.
What does that plan look like in the next four years?
Let's take a look.
Starters are in bold.
Previous Positions
2022
1. Denzel Burke
2. Cameron Brown
3. Jordan Hancock
4. JK Johnson
5. Jyaire Brown
6. Ryan Turner
The depth chart seems pretty much set for Walton's room heading into the 2022 season.
Denzel Burke and Cameron Brown will return as the starters after taking most of the snaps on the outside for the Buckeyes in 2021, giving Walton the chance to have one of the most experienced and dynamic cornerback tandems in the country.
Behind Burke and Brown come Jordan Hancock and JK Johnson, the two cornerbacks from the 2021 class that head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes hit a home run on, giving the defense depth and a path forward after Brown leaves once 2022 is complete.
Rounding out the depth chart are Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner: the Buckeyes' two cornerbacks from the 2022 class that both enrolled early.
