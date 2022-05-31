Succession: Ohio State's future plan for defensive end

Ohio State didn't have the explosion it usually has at defensive end in 2021.

The Buckeyes' leading sack leader on the outside was a freshman: J.T. Tuimoloau, who only recorded 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss, while veteran Zach Harrison brought home six tackles for loss.

But this is a room that has generated confidence from their new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, especially at the top of the depth chart.

"They do not have limitations," Knowles said of Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, who is expected to start at the Jack position. "And it’s my job to grow them, to put them into the different positions to succeed, to be able to utilize their skills to the fullest. But there’s no limits on their success.”

Here's a look at how the defensive end position could take shape over the course of the next four seasons at defensive end.