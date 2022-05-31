 Succession: Ohio State's future plan for defensive end
football

Succession: Ohio State's future plan for defensive end

Ohio State sophomore Jack Sawyer is set to take over the Jack position heading into 2022.
Ohio State sophomore Jack Sawyer is set to take over the Jack position heading into 2022. (Zack Carpenter)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay_Rivals
Ohio State didn't have the explosion it usually has at defensive end in 2021.

The Buckeyes' leading sack leader on the outside was a freshman: J.T. Tuimoloau, who only recorded 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss, while veteran Zach Harrison brought home six tackles for loss.

But this is a room that has generated confidence from their new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, especially at the top of the depth chart.

"They do not have limitations," Knowles said of Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, who is expected to start at the Jack position. "And it’s my job to grow them, to put them into the different positions to succeed, to be able to utilize their skills to the fullest. But there’s no limits on their success.”

Here's a look at how the defensive end position could take shape over the course of the next four seasons at defensive end.

Previous Positions

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive tackle

Offensive guard and center

2022 

Defensive end

1. J.T. Tuimoloau

2. Zach Harrison

3. Tyler Friday

Jack

1. Jack Sawyer

2. Javontae Jean-Baptiste

3. Caden Curry

Based on what both did a season ago and the way the coaching staff is talking about the defensive end and Jack positions, it seems like two sophomores will be at the front of the line at the start of the 2022 season.

In their freshman seasons, Sawyer and Tuimoloau combined for 5.5 sacks in a crowded and veteran room, rotating in with players like Harrison, which they will continue to do in their second year with the program, along with veterans like Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday. But it's a room that took a major hit in terms of depth with the loss of Mitchell Melton to a torn ACL.

In what has historically been a fluid position in which defensive line coach Larry Johnson has rotated players in and out constantly, early-enrollee Caden Curry will likely have a chance to make an impact as well, already being seen, in the eyes of Knowles, as a future defensive end/linebacker hybrid player with his combination of size and athleticism.

{{ article.author_name }}