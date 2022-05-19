Succession: Ohio State's future plan for tight end

Not every tight end is the same, something that Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson likes from his room.

“To me, the tight end unit is like a basketball unit. It would be nice if they were all 6-5, 6-6 and 260 or 70 and ran a 4.4. But they are not. Typically some guys block better, some guys run routes better,” Wilson said. “But when those guys get going and you put them on the field and you can move those parts around and you can take advantage of matchups, that’s what we’re looking for, whether it be a blocking matchup or a route matchup.”

Heading into 2022, Ohio State has clear examples of specialty players in the tight end room, whether it's Mitch Rossi as the inline blocker or Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr. in the passing game.

But what options will the Buckeyes have in the near future?

Let's take a look.