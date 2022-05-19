Succession: Ohio State's future plan for tight end
Not every tight end is the same, something that Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson likes from his room.
“To me, the tight end unit is like a basketball unit. It would be nice if they were all 6-5, 6-6 and 260 or 70 and ran a 4.4. But they are not. Typically some guys block better, some guys run routes better,” Wilson said. “But when those guys get going and you put them on the field and you can move those parts around and you can take advantage of matchups, that’s what we’re looking for, whether it be a blocking matchup or a route matchup.”
Heading into 2022, Ohio State has clear examples of specialty players in the tight end room, whether it's Mitch Rossi as the inline blocker or Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr. in the passing game.
But what options will the Buckeyes have in the near future?
Let's take a look.
Previous Positions
2022
1. Joe Royer
2. Cade Stover
3. Mitch Rossi
4. Gee Scott Jr.
The tight end room really doesn't seem to have much of a hierarchy, instead showing a variety of different players ready to fill different needs.
Rossi comes in as the leading blocking option, specifically in the run game, returning to the rotation with his 6-foot-1, 245-pound frame as the team's leading full back and inline blocking player.
Cade Stover could be more of a multi-purpose option in Wilson's room, while also using his 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame as a main blocking option on the outside. Freshman Bennett Christian could be utilized in this role as well.
Royer and Scott both former wide receivers, will be the leading pass catchers in the room, bringing their combination of size and agility to bring a mismatch that quarterback C.J. Stroud could use in the passing game, especially in the redzone.
For a multi-purposed position, Ohio State has many options that could make an impact depending on what the Buckeyes need at a given point.
