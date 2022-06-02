Succession: Ohio State's plan for defensive tackle

Pressure is at the center of what Jim Knowles wants from his defensive line.

Last season, a lot of that came from the middle, with defensive tackle Haskell Garrett leading Ohio State in sacks, finding a way to consistently make it into an opposing backfield while also plugging gaps to stop the run.

In his first year as the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator, without Garrett to lead the way, Knowles sees that same potential from his defensive tackles.

"There’s a lot of guys competing,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys who showed the ability to make plays, guys who have experience. I think it’s just a great mix. We’re going to be able to do a lot of good things.”

Here's what the middle of Larry Johnson's defensive line could look in the next four seasons.

Starters are in bold.