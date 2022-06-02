Succession: Ohio State's plan for defensive tackle
Pressure is at the center of what Jim Knowles wants from his defensive line.
Last season, a lot of that came from the middle, with defensive tackle Haskell Garrett leading Ohio State in sacks, finding a way to consistently make it into an opposing backfield while also plugging gaps to stop the run.
In his first year as the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator, without Garrett to lead the way, Knowles sees that same potential from his defensive tackles.
"There’s a lot of guys competing,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys who showed the ability to make plays, guys who have experience. I think it’s just a great mix. We’re going to be able to do a lot of good things.”
Here's what the middle of Larry Johnson's defensive line could look in the next four seasons.
Starters are in bold.
Previous Positions
2022
1. Jerron Cage
2. Taron Vincent
3. Tyleik Williams
4. Ty Hamilton
5. Michael Hall Jr.
A depth chart at defensive tackle really doesn't mean all that much, especially in a room that goes five players deep.
To start, though, Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent — the two players with the most snap counts of returning defensive tackles — should get the first opportunity to show what they can do, with players like Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton not too far behind.
Williams, after spurts of greatness a season ago, could push for playing time after spending the offseason getting physically fit and ready for his sophomore season.
Players like Jaden McKenzie and 2022 signee Hero Kanu could see the field in the middle of the Buckeyes' defensive line, but it seems like the front five spots are set for the defensive tackle position.
