Succession: Ohio State's future plan for linebacker

Linebackers are set to be extremely important in Jim Knowles' defense.

In the new Ohio State defensive coordinator's playbook, the linebacker position is more fluid and is expected to do a bit of everything, including sharing responsibilities inside and outside no matter who the player is.

“A guy who has all kinds of football skills, one, that’s important, but, two, the mental understanding, and that’s why they do get a lot of stats because we put them in position to make plays,” Knowles said. “A lot of times, we funnel things to them and the safeties. They’re there and they got to get the job done, so they have to understand the scheme and where they fit.”

The linebacker room could be changing a bit in this new era of the Ohio State defense. So how will it look in the near future?

Let's take a look at a succession plan.

Starters are in bold.