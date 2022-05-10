Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for quarterback
Ryan Day has a plan in place for a pipeline.
After bringing in four top-four quarterbacks between 2020-22, the Ohio State head coach seems to have a type, with each of his three quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season standing at 6-foot-3 and at least 205 pounds.
That "type" seems to have extended out to the recruiting classes, offering bigger quarterbacks despite not securing a signal caller for beyond the 2022 class.
But this is how Day's pipeline works: securing one top-tier option in each recruiting class, giving him that building block for the offense moving forward.
“I mean, in today’s day and age, I think it’s pretty, it’s pretty healthy. We’ve been in a lot dicier situations than this,” the Ohio State head coach said. “It’s hard. It’s a delicate situation, but I feel really good about kind of where we’re at in that room right now. I think the guys have the right mentality. They’re developing, they’re getting better every day. Their focus is not about, ‘How quickly can I get on the field?’ Kyle (McCord) and Devin (Brown), it’s more about, ‘How do I develop to get better so that when I do get on the field, I’m ready to go.’”
It’s a process, one that Day continues to develop.
As the future of Ohio State forms, most recently with securing a commitment from 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola, let's take a look at the succession plan for each position on the roster, starting with the premier position: quarterback.
2022
1. C.J. Stroud
2. Kyle McCord
3. Devin Brown
First, what Ohio State has here is not ideal.
Day would much rather have four scholarship quarterbacks to fill out Corey Dennis’ room a bit more. But the hierarchy remains clear: C.J. Stroud — the reigning Heisman finalist — is the starter coming in, Kyle McCord — the heir apparent to Stroud, who started the Akron game for Ohio State in 2021 — is the backup and Devin Brown — the No. 4 quarterback in the 2022 class — is at third string.
For Day, while it’s not as deep as he would like in terms of bodies in the quarterback room, it’s “pretty healthy.”
