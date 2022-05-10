Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for quarterback

Ryan Day has a plan in place for a pipeline.

After bringing in four top-four quarterbacks between 2020-22, the Ohio State head coach seems to have a type, with each of his three quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season standing at 6-foot-3 and at least 205 pounds.

That "type" seems to have extended out to the recruiting classes, offering bigger quarterbacks despite not securing a signal caller for beyond the 2022 class.

But this is how Day's pipeline works: securing one top-tier option in each recruiting class, giving him that building block for the offense moving forward.

“I mean, in today’s day and age, I think it’s pretty, it’s pretty healthy. We’ve been in a lot dicier situations than this,” the Ohio State head coach said. “It’s hard. It’s a delicate situation, but I feel really good about kind of where we’re at in that room right now. I think the guys have the right mentality. They’re developing, they’re getting better every day. Their focus is not about, ‘How quickly can I get on the field?’ Kyle (McCord) and Devin (Brown), it’s more about, ‘How do I develop to get better so that when I do get on the field, I’m ready to go.’”

It’s a process, one that Day continues to develop.

As the future of Ohio State forms, most recently with securing a commitment from 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola, let's take a look at the succession plan for each position on the roster, starting with the premier position: quarterback.