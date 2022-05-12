Succession: Ohio State's future plan for running back

Tony Alford doesn't need for his room to be talked about. He wants the performance of Ohio State's running backs to speak for itself.

"I think we built a strong room," the Ohio State running backs coach said, bringing back TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor from the 2021 team. "I know that doesn't get talked about as much... we don't get talked about a lot, and that's fine. We don't need to be. We know what we have and what we have (whether) people talk about it or not.

"I think we've developed a really good room and in my personal opinion — I'm biased, I'm going to throw that out there now — I think that from top to bottom, our room's as strong as anybody's in the country."

So will that room look like down the road?

After walking through the succession plan for the quarterback position, here's a look at what the future could bring at running back.