Succession: Ohio State's future plan for wide receiver

Ohio State's wide receiver room has not been built by a "perfect science" cultivated by position coach Brian Hartline. But there has been a system that's worked.

Hartline wants the best receivers for Ohio State, not necessarily the best player available, showcasing a multitude of diverse skills or abilities that want to be developed and molded into the receivers that shine at the next level, much like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have the opportunity to do next season.

“If that’s something you are looking for, you can be the next man up. But if you want to be the first one somewhere, I mean, that’s OK too," Hartline said. "We just really pride ourselves on we know the path, we know the recipe, we know what it takes. And if we tell you you can be one of those guys, you can be one of those guys.”

Here's a look at what Hartline's room could look like for the next four seasons.